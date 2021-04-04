Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $374,560.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADI opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.90 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $563,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

