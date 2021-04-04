Analysts Anticipate BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report sales of $93.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $91.50 million. BeiGene reported sales of $52.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year sales of $745.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.59 million to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $650.80 million to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $5.80 on Thursday, reaching $342.28. 166,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,692. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $124.26 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.19 and a 200 day moving average of $300.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,754 shares of company stock worth $32,030,682 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

