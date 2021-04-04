Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.33). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS opened at $37.50 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

