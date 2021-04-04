Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE KMPR traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. 273,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $55,137,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kemper by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

