Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post sales of $139.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.30 million and the lowest is $136.86 million. Landec reported sales of $152.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $542.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.90 million to $545.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $567.14 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $569.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Landec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Landec by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Landec by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

