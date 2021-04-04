Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

TS traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $23.14. 1,248,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

