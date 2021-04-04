Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post $31.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.58 million. Vericel reported sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $162.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $163.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.21 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $223.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 653,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. Vericel has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,320,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 144.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 15.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

