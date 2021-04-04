Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.44). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPZM stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

