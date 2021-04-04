Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce sales of $253.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.84 million to $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 38,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,592.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 208,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

