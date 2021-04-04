Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $4,477,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

