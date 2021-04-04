Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post $19.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.36 million to $29.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $860.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.08 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,840,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.