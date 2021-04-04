Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $483.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,734 shares of company stock worth $703,092. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 622,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

