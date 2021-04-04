Analysts Offer Predictions for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

