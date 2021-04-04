Analysts Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $11.84

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. 2,369,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,250. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

