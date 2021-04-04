Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $8.94

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,782,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,062. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

