Analysts Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $73.78

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.