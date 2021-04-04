Analysts Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Target Price at $8.63

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 488,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $798.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,314 shares of company stock worth $2,280,898 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

