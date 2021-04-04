Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $57.91

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

IONS opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

