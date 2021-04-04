Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $186.56

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,170,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.20. 352,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

