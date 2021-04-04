Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $30.08

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,645. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 206.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 38.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SunPower by 57.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

