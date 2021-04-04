Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $58.73

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

