Analyzing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Tellurian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 1.59 $2.56 million N/A N/A Tellurian $28.77 million 33.46 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -3.61

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13% Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VAALCO Energy and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Tellurian has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 63.99%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Tellurian.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Tellurian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

