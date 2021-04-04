Anchor Protocol Price Hits $3.99 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00006797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $197.09 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,355,134 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

