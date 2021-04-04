Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,324 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SILK opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

