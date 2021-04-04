Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ANGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ANGN opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,942 in the last three months.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

