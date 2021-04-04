ANON Price Tops $0.0035 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $26,779.69 and approximately $17.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.00311797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

