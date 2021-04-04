Anthony L. Carano Sells 25,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

