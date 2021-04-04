Anyswap Trading Down 1.5% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00004712 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $51.47 million and $292,099.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00314745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.92 or 0.00762611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

