Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 49.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,438,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 478,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $14.87 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.