Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $32,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $95.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

