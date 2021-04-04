Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 367,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 297,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 693.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 258,044 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 246,902 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

ADM stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

