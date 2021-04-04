Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Arkema stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.90. 910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $124.99.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

