Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $112.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

