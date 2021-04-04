ASKO (ASKO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $819,151.00

ASKO (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ASKO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASKO has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. ASKO has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $819,151.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASKO Token Profile

ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,975,949 tokens. ASKO’s official website is askobar-network.com. ASKO’s official message board is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork.

Buying and Selling ASKO

