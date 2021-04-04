Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

