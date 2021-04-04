Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the lowest is $2.25. Athene reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 510%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE ATH opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $33,453,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 267,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

