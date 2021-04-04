Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $223.06 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $126.54 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -123.24, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

