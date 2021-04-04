Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.40

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $31.90 million and $942,472.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00076031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00319612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00769153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016640 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,378,553 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

