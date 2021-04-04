Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVDL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 138,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,907. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.11 million, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

