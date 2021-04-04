Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVASF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Avast has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

