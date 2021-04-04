Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVA. Bank of America cut Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

AVA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

