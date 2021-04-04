Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,318,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

