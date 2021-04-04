Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,924 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

