Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.96 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

