Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $176.01 and a one year high of $284.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.57 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

