Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.