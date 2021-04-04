Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progyny news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $126,476.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,698,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,616 shares of company stock valued at $17,922,212. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

