Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

