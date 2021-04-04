Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,278,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

