Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZRE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

AZRE stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

